2-Nov-2018 11:12 AM
IATA: Asia Pacific airline EBIT margins for 2Q2018 nearly halved
IATA reported (30-Oct-2018) the following key regional financial highlights for the Asia Pacific from its Oct-2018 Regional Briefing:
- 2Q2018 financial data confirm a decline in industry and regional performance vs a year ago. The industry-wide EBIT margin for 2Q2018 was 7.8%, down 2.5 percentage points. Asia Pacific regional EBIT margin for 2Q2018 was 2.8%, down 2.2 percentage points;
- Passenger yield developments across key regional Asia Pacific markets have been mixed over the past year are mixed. Australia domestic market yields (+5.1%) and Asia-Africa market yields (+6.9%) are showing the strongest gains;
- However, yields are lower than their level of a year ago for a number of important markets, including the Indian domestic market (-10.5%) and the Within Asia market (-2.1%). [more - original PR]