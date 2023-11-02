2-Nov-2023 2:51 PM
IATA Asia consulting leader: 'The good news' is Asian regional recovery is 'catching up quickly'
IATA Asia consulting leader Thomas Pellegrin, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "The bad news is that this region is still lagging behind the rest of the world. The good news is that we're catching up quickly". Mr Pellegrin also said Asia Pacific is the slowest recovering region for international traffic, adding that capacity from China is "slated to come back slowly".