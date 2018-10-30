IATA argues against cancellation of NMCIA project

IATA stated (29-Oct-2018) "The construction of New Mexico City International Airport (NMCIA) is a real necessity and a historical opportunity without equal to benefit the economic growth, enable social benefits from the aviation industry and to enhance Mexico's competitiveness ahead of other countries in the region". IATA added: "The seriousness and importance of the actors involved in the process ensure its feasibility and success… The construction of the airport is a priority for Mexico, transcending any political or electoral agenda". [more - original PR - Spanish]