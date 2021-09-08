IATA: Argentina's passenger quotas result in 18 lost routes

IATA renewed (06-Sep-2021) its call for the Argentinean Government to work with the industry in developing a "clear and defined reopening plan". Regional vice president for the Americas Peter Cerda said the country's "draconian" passenger quotas have resulted in a loss of 18 routes between Jun-2021 and Jul-2021. Mr Cerda added that processes and waiting times at Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport needed to be reviewed and made more efficient to avoid unnecessary crowds. [more - original PR - Spanish]