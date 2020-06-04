Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Jun-2020 12:57 PM

IATA: Apr-2020 was a disaster for aviation, but may represent the nadir of the crisis

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac reported (03-Jun-2020) Apr-2020 was a "disaster for aviation as air travel almost entirely stopped" due to COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions, but Apr-2020 "may also represent the nadir of the crisis". Mr de Juniac noted flights are increasing and countries are beginning to lift mobility restrictions, as well as business confidence is showing improvement in key markets such as China, Germany, and the US. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More