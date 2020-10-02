Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Oct-2020 11:20 AM

IATA announces restructuring and 400 job losses in response to coronavirus

IATA proposed (01-Oct-2020) an organisational restructuring including a headcount reduction of around 22%, totalling around 400 positions globally. Around half of these are already accounted for through existing unfilled positions and voluntary departures, with the number of layoffs reaching about 200 across IATA's offices worldwide. IATA had already frozen recruitment, drastically reduced its spending and senior management undertook voluntary pay cuts in response to the coroanvirus pandemic. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More