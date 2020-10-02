IATA announces restructuring and 400 job losses in response to coronavirus

IATA proposed (01-Oct-2020) an organisational restructuring including a headcount reduction of around 22%, totalling around 400 positions globally. Around half of these are already accounted for through existing unfilled positions and voluntary departures, with the number of layoffs reaching about 200 across IATA's offices worldwide. IATA had already frozen recruitment, drastically reduced its spending and senior management undertook voluntary pay cuts in response to the coroanvirus pandemic. [more - original PR]