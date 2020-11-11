Become a CAPA Member
11-Nov-2020 8:41 AM

IATA and ITF issue urgent call for government intervention to prevent aviation employment collapse

IATA and the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) issued (10-Nov-2020) a joint statement calling for urgent government intervention to prevent an employment catastrophe in the aviation industry. The IATA and the ITF request to governments includes calls to:

  • Provide continued financial support for the aviation industry;
  • Safely re-open borders without quarantine by implementing a globally harmonised system of pre-departure COVID-19 testing.

In addition to re-opening borders with testing and financial support, the organizations also called for governments to develop a roadmap for long term industry recovery including investment in workforce retraining and upskilling, and in green technologies, especially sustainable aviation fuels. [more - original PR]

