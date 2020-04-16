IATA and ICS call on governments to facilitate maritime crew changes at certain airports

IATA and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) jointly called (15-Apr-2020) on governments to take urgent measures to facilitate crew change flights for seafarers. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, seafarers are having to extend their service onboard ships after many months at sea, unable to be replaced following long tours of duty or return home. IATA and ICS stated that as a result of government-imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19, flights to repatriate or position marine personnel are unavailable and the current situation is unsustainable for the safety and wellbeing of ships' crews and the safe operation of maritime trade. Each month about 100,000 merchant seafarers need to be changed over from the ships on which they operate to ensure compliance with international maritime regulations protecting safety, health and welfare. Immigration and health screening protocols are also hampering the ability of merchant ships to conduct vitally necessary crew changes. IATA and ICS reported they are working together with ICAO and the International Maritime Organization to come forward with safe and pragmatic solutions that governments can implement to facilitate crew changes at certain airports. [more - original PR]