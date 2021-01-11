Become a CAPA Member
11-Jan-2021 9:52 AM

IATA and ICAO welcome agreement to restore connectivity between Middle East nations and Qatar

IATA and ICAO welcomed (07-Jan-2021) the agreement by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to reopen air, land and sea borders with Qatar. The agreement enables the resumption of commercial air services between the four countries and Qatar. The agreement will also facilitate the transport of COVID-19 vaccines and enable the possible establishment of quarantine free travel corridors. [more - original PR - IATA] [more - original PR - ICAO]

