23-Oct-2020 9:24 AM
IATA and Cool Chain Association to cooperate on improving temperature controlled supply chain
IATA and the Cool Chain Association signed (22-Oct-2020) a MoU to drive improvement in the quality, efficiency and sustainability of the temperature controlled supply chain, supporting the safe and sustainable transport of perishables and pharmaceuticals. The associations will share feedback, experience, knowledge and best practice and develop common work programmes, including temporary task forces and round tables, for specific initiatives such as the transport of vaccines and life science products. [more - original PR]