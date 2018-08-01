IATA and CFM International announce deal to increase engine MRO competition

IATA and CFM International entered (31-Jul-2018) an agreement to increase competition in the market for MRO on CFM engines. CFM International is a 50:50 JV between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. Under the agreement, CFM adopted a set of 'Conduct Policies' to enhance opportunities available to third party providers of engine parts and MRO services on the CFM56 and LEAP series engines. The agreement includes specific provisions ensuring the implementation of CFM's commitments with regard to CFM56 series engines. CFM committed to apply the agreement to all its commercial engines. GE agreed to apply the 'Conduct Policies' to other commercial aircraft engines that it produces. CFM agreed to:

License its Engine Shop Manual to an MRO facility even if it uses non-CFM parts;

Permit the use of non-CFM parts or repairs by any licensee of the CFM Engine Shop Manual;

Honour warranty coverage of the CFM components and repairs on a CFM engine even when the engine contains non-CFM parts or repairs;

Grant airlines and third party overhaul facilities the right to use the CFM Engine Shop Manual without a fee;

Sell CFM parts and perform all parts repairs even when non-CFM parts or repairs are present in the engine.

Following the agreement, IATA withdrew a formal complaint filed with the Competition Directorate of the European Commission in Mar-2016. [more - original PR]