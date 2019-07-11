IATA and ATA announce MoU to encourage industry to implement CEIV Live Animals

IATA and the Animal Transport Association (ATA) signed (10-Jul-2019) a MoU to encourage adoption of the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Live Animals Logistics (CEIV Live Animals) certification by ATA members. ATA is also encouraging its members to create CEIV certified communities. CEIV Live Animals is a standardised global certification programme designed to help ensure that standards and best practices are in place around the world to protect the welfare of live transport animals. [more - original PR]