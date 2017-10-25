IATA and ACI launch NEXTT initative to pioneer new common vision

IATA and Airports Council International (ACI) jointly launched (24-Oct-2017) the New Experience in Travel and Technologies (NEXTT) initiative. NEXTT aims to help deliver new on ground concepts to optimize the use of emerging technologies, processes and design developments to meet a projected doubling of air travel demand by 2036. The partners will develop a common vision to enhance the on-ground transport experience, guide industry investments and help governments improve the regulatory framework. NEXTT will investigate how passengers, cargo, baggage and aircraft move through the complete travel journey with a focus on change in three areas:

Off-airport activities: NEXTT will explore the possibilities of transferring on-site processes off-site, such as security processing and baggage check and drop-off, to streamline the airport experience;

Advanced processing technology: NEXTT will investigate how advance processing technology, such as tracking and identification technology, automation and robotics can improve safety, security, the customer experience and operational efficiency;

Interactive decision-making: NEXTT will promote the better use of data, predictive modelling and artificial intelligence to facilitate real-time decision-making, a key element in improving the passenger experience and optimizing operational efficiency.

Airports partners already actively involved in a number of projects which explore NEXTT concepts include Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Bangalore International Airport, Dubai International Airport, London Heathrow Airport and Shenzhen Airport (Group). [more - original PR]