IATA and ACI call for EU states to to move towards acceptance of all WHO approved vaccines

IATA and ACI Europe welcomed (22-Feb-2022) the European Council's updated recommendation for travellers entering the EU, which moves towards a travel criteria based on travellers' personal health status. The industry bodies called for EU states to move further "towards an unconditional acceptance of all World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccines", and the replacement of PCR testing with rapid antigen options. IATA regional VP for Europe Rafael Schvartzman stated: "A vaccinated traveller from outside the EU should be treated no differently to one inside the EU", and urged the EU to consider more flexibility on the approved vaccine list. The Council's latest criteria recommends EU States accept all travellers who are fully vaccinated with EU approved vaccines without any restrictions or conditions, however testing requirements can apply for travellers vaccinated with other WHO listed vaccines. [more - original PR]