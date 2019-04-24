IATA and ACAO sign sustainable development agreement

IATA and the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the sustainable development of air transport in the Middle East and North Africa region (Trade Arabia/Airline Economics, 23-Apr-2019). Under the MoU, IATA and ACAO will exchange information and capabilities to enhance the following areas:

Safety and flight operations;

Regulatory harmonisation;

Infrastructure, capacity building and training;

Environment;

Treaties and ICAO standards;

Value of aviation and future trends in air transport.

ACAO director general Abdennebi Manar said the MoU is a "key partnership for the advancement of civil aviation and the promotion of universal standards" and will "strengthen the cooperation between states and the aviation industry".