24-Apr-2019 3:12 PM
IATA and ACAO sign sustainable development agreement
IATA and the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the sustainable development of air transport in the Middle East and North Africa region (Trade Arabia/Airline Economics, 23-Apr-2019). Under the MoU, IATA and ACAO will exchange information and capabilities to enhance the following areas:
- Safety and flight operations;
- Regulatory harmonisation;
- Infrastructure, capacity building and training;
- Environment;
- Treaties and ICAO standards;
- Value of aviation and future trends in air transport.
ACAO director general Abdennebi Manar said the MoU is a "key partnership for the advancement of civil aviation and the promotion of universal standards" and will "strengthen the cooperation between states and the aviation industry".