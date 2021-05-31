31-May-2021 4:04 AM
IATA: All the indicators are people have retained a need and desire to travel
IATA stated (27-May-2021) that while the damage of the COVID-19 crisis "will be felt for years to come", all the indications are that people "have retained their need and desire to travel". These include:
- Any possibility for borders to re-open is met with an instant surge in bookings, as exemplified by the 100% spike in bookings from the UK to Portugal when the UK's "Green List" was announced in early May-2021;
- The economy is strong and can fuel growth in travel. Feb-2021 industrial production levels stood at 2% above Feb-2019 levels;
- Consumers have accumulated savings in the lockdowns, in some cases exceeding 10% of GDP;
- Vaccination rates in developed countries (with the notable exception of Japan) should exceed 50% of the population by 3Q2021. [more - original PR]