IATA: All regions report growth in international travel in Jun-2017

IATA reported (03-Aug-2017) the following global and regional traffic highlights for international travel for Jun-2017:
- Global: Demand rose 7.5% year-on-year, and all regions recorded growth, led by airlines in Africa. Capacity climbed 6.2%, and load factor climbed 1.0 percentage point to 80.6%;
- Asia Pacific: Traffic up 9.1%, with capacity growth of 7.9% and load factor up 0.9 ppts to 79.3%. Overall upward trend in seasonally-adjusted traffic remains strong, although volumes have slipped in recent months. Traffic on Asia-Europe routes continues to trend upwards following terrorism related disruptions in early 2016. However, solid demand growth on international routes within Asia "has paused";
- Europe: Traffic up 8.8%, building from 7.5% in May-2017. Capacity climbed 6.5% and load factor rose 1.8 ppts to 85.9%, the highest among the regions. The stronger growth reflects both a favourable comparison with Jun-2016, as well as increased momentum in the regional economic backdrop;
- Middle East: Up 2.5%, a slowdown from the already subdued 3.7% growth seen in May-2017. Capacity rose 3.1%, and load factor slipped down 0.4 ppts to 68.9%. While most markets have seen demand slowing, it is most visible on the Middle East-North America market, which has been affected by a combination of factors including the (recently-lifted) ban on personal electronic devices, as well as a wider negative stimulation from the travel ban that has now been implemented for certain countries. However, passenger traffic between the Middle East and North America was already slowing in early 2017, in line with a moderation in the pace of growth of the largest carriers in the region;
- North America: Demand rose 4.4%, while capacity climbed 4.1%, with load factor up 0.3 ppts to 84.5%. The comparatively robust economic backdrop in North America is expected to continue to support outbound passenger demand. Anecdotal evidence suggests that inbound tourism is being deterred by the additional security measures in place for travel to the US;
- Latin America: Growth of 9.7%, supported by strong travel within the region, while travel to North America is flat to down slightly. Capacity increased by 9.1% and load factor rose 0.4ppts to 82.1%;
- Africa: Traffic growth of 9.9%, with capacity up 7.1%, and load factor gaining 1.7 ppts to 64.3%, although this still was the lowest among regions. Conditions in the region's two largest economies continued to diverge, with business confidence in Nigeria rising sharply in recent months, while South Africa's economy fell into recession in 1Q2017. [more - original PR]