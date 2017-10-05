IATA: All regions except Latin America post double digit intl cargo volume growth in Aug-2017

IATA reported (05-Oct-2017) global FTKs increased 12.1% year-on-year in Aug-2017, up from 10.9% in Jul-2017, and all regions except Latin America posted double digit international cargo volume growth. Seasonally adjusted FTKs "increased strongly" in Aug-2017 after falling modestly in Jun/Jul-2017, posting the strongest month-to-month increase since Jan-2017, although industry drivers tracked by IATA "suggest that the upturn in FTK growth may be nearing a peak". AFTKs increased 4.7% and demand growth continued to outstrip capacity growth, resulting in an industry wide 2.8% increase in load factor. Air freight growth continued to outperform wider world trade, "consistent with the typical pattern seen at the start of upturns in the global economic cycle". The association noted the following regional details for Aug-2017:

Africa: Recorded the highest international FTK growth of all regions, despite falling from Jul-2017 levels. Region continues to see strong growth on trade lanes to and from Asia;

Asia Pacific: Seasonally adjusted volumes are now 6% above the level reached in 2010. Demand growth strong on all major routes, particularly within Asia and between Asia and Europe;

Europe: Freight demand remains robust despite recent appreciation of the euro and FTK growth pace largely unchanged from Jul-2017;

Latin America: FTK growth of 9.5% in Aug-2017 was close to a seven year high despite being the lowest of any region and continuing signs of recovery in Brazil 's economy are promising;

Middle East: Seasonally adjusted international FTKs continue solid upward trend in Aug-2017, but strong competition from carrier's from other regions still inhibiting growth;

North America: The strength of the US dollar continues to boost the inbound freight market but is keeping the export market under pressure, although IATA expects its decline since star 2017 to begin to rebalance trade flows. [more - original PR]