IATA: All regions except Africa to be profitable in 2018 and 2019, led by North America

IATA stated (12-Dec-2018) all regions except Africa are expected to report profits in 2018 and 2019. Carriers in North America continue to lead financial performance, accounting for nearly half of the industry's total profits. Financial performance is expected to improve compared to 2018 in all regions except Europe, where improvement was delayed by the high degree of fuel hedging. The association outlined the following regional outlook for 2019:

Africa: Expected to report a USD300 million net loss in 2019, slightly improved from the USD400 million net loss in 2018. The expected net loss per passenger is USD3.51 (-2.1% net margin). IATA said the performance of African carriers is improving, but slowly. Losses are expected to be cut in 2019 as fuel prices decrease. The region benefits from higher than average yields and lower operating costs in some categories. However, few airlines in the region are able to achieve adequate load factors to generate profits;

Asia Pacific: Expected to report a USD10.4 billion net profit in 2019, up from USD9.6 billion in 2018. Net profit per passenger is expected to be USD6.15 (3.8% net margin). IATA said some Asia Pacific markets are seeing strong growth from new LCC entrants while others are very dependent on outbound cargo from key manufacturing centres. Cargo revenue growth has slowed from the strong performance of 2017 but remains positive for airlines in the region. Lower fuel costs, low levels of fuel hedging and strong regional economic growth are supporting profitability in 2019;

Europe: Expected to report a USD7.4 billion net profit in 2019, down from USD7.5 billion in 2018. The expected net profit per passenger of USD6.40 (3.4% net margin) is roughly a third the net profit per passenger expected to be generated by North American carriers. IATA said "intense" competition is keeping yields low and regulatory costs are high. The region has recovered from the terrorist attacks of 2016, but in 2018 it suffered additional costs of USD2 billion due to a 61% increase in delay minutes caused by air traffic control deficiencies. In 2019, high levels of hedging in the region will mean that the positive impact of lower oil prices will be delayed;

Latin America: Expected to report a USD700 million net profit in 2019, up from USD400 million in 2018. The expected net profit per passenger is USD2.14 (1.6% net margin). IATA said economic conditions in local markets are recovering slowly, as Brazil 's economy emerges from recession but Argentina faces renewed difficulties. The strength of the US dollar has added to airlines' challenges by raising the local currency cost of key USD denominated inputs such as oil and aircraft, but significant restructuring and joint ventures are improving performance;

Middle East: Expected to report a USD800 million net profit in 2019, up from USD600 million in 2018. The expected net profit per passenger is USD3.33 (1.2% net margin). IATA said the region has been challenged by the earlier impact of low oil revenues, conflict, competition from other 'super-connectors' and setbacks to particular business models, leading to a sharp slowdown in capacity growth. After more than a decade of double digit growth, passenger capacity growth halved to 6.7% in 2017. The region reported 4.7% capacity growth in 2018 and is expected to slow to 4.1% in 2019, which together with restructuring is helping to generate a recovery;

North America: Expected to deliver the strongest financial performance in 2019 with a USD16.6 billion net profit, up from USD14.7 billion in 2018. The predicted result represents a 6% net margin and a net profit of USD16.77 per passenger, which IATA said is "a marked improvement from just six years earlier". Net margin is up 5.7% from 2018 as low levels of fuel hedging allows lower prices to impact immediately. Profits are further buffered by high load factors and ancillary revenues.