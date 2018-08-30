30-Aug-2018 8:47 AM
IATA: All regions except Africa record airfreight demand growth in Jul-2018
IATA reported (29-Aug-2018) all regions except Africa recorded year-on-year growth in airfreight demand in Jul-2018. Capacity growth exceeded demand growth in all regions except Africa and Latin America. Details include:
- Africa: Demand contracted in Jul-2018 for the fourth time in five months. After a surge in international FTKs in 2017, seasonally adjusted international volumes have trended downwards at an annualised pace of 18% over the past six months. This reflects a softening in demand in markets to/from Asia and the Middle East;
- Asia Pacific: Demand lost momentum. As the largest region for airfreight, accounting for one third of the total, the risks from protectionist measures impacting the region are disproportionately high;
- Europe: Airfreight volume growth slowed significantly to 2.6% from the five year annual average of 5.6%. Despite this slowdown and the weakening of manufacturers' order books, seasonally adjusted airfreight volumes resumed an upward trend in recent months;
- Latin America: Freight demand growth slowed to 3% in Jul-2018, down from 11.4% in Jun-2018 but above the five year average rate of 2.1%;
- Middle East: Posted the fastest growth of any region in Jul-2018. Seasonally adjusted volumes continue to trend upwards, however at a comparatively modest pace by the region's standards;
- North America: Recent momentum in the US economy and US dollar helped strengthen demand for air imports. A sharp pick up in supply chain bottlenecks, which is typically alleviated by the speed of airfreight, may also be benefitting the demand. [more - original PR]