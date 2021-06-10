Become a CAPA Member
10-Jun-2021

IATA: All domestic markets report improved traffic in Apr-2021, except Brazil and India

IATA reported (09-Jun-2021) global domestic demand in Apr-2021 was down 25.7% compared to Apr-2019, which was much improved over the 31.6% decline Mar-2021. IATA reported all large domestic air travel markets it tracks, with the exceptions of Brazil and India, showed improvement compared to Mar-2021. Domestic traffic in China and Russia turned positive compared to pre-COVID-19 levels. [more - original PR]

