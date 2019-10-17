IATA: Airport security screening and border control the biggest passenger pain points

IATA reported (16-Oct-2019) its 2019 Global Passenger Survey showed passengers again identified airport security screening process and border control as two of their biggest pain points when travelling. Having to remove personal items was identified as a pain point by the most travellers (60%), closely followed by the removal of laptops and large electronic devices (48%) and variations in screening processes at different airports (41%). To improve the boarding experience, the top three suggestions from passengers are:

More efficient queuing at the boarding gate (60%);

Not needing to get a bus to the aircraft (51%);

More bin space for cabin luggage (46%).

To improve the connection experience, the top three desires from travellers are not having to go through security at the transfer airport (60%), not having to pick up and reclaim their bag at the transfer airport (59%) and not having to pass immigration at the transfer airport (55%).