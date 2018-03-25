IATA: Airport privatisation has led to increased costs for travellers and airlines

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, writing on the official IATA blog, reported (19-Mar-2018) the association recently stepped up efforts to "amplify the growing frustration" felt by members concerning escalating costs at privatised airports. Mr de Juniac stated a recent blog post by Airports Council International-Europe (ACI-Europe) "indicates that our airport partners are taking note" and contains "one revealing admission that must be addressed". According to Mr de Juniac, the airport community "seems to accept as 'normal' that privatisation will lead to increased costs for users", while in air transport privatisation has led to increased competition, driving the real cost of air travel down by 64% since 1996. Mr du Juniac noted that ACI-Europe admits the result of airport privatisation has indeed been higher costs for travellers and airlines. He stated this is "not because price increases are inevitable in a privatised environment", but rated due to the fact that "privatisation of these essential monopoly services has not been accompanied by appropriate regulatory oversight". [more - original PR]