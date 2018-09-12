12-Sep-2018 2:31 PM
IATA: Airport concessions need transparency and cooperation
IATA regional VP the Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (10-Sep-2018) airport concessions need to have more transparency and cooperation with stakeholders. He added that Brazil had teething problems with airport concessions but Brasilia International Airport and São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport are examples of developing better transparency and cooperation approaches.