Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Sep-2018 2:31 PM

IATA: Airport concessions need transparency and cooperation

IATA regional VP the Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (10-Sep-2018) airport concessions need to have more transparency and cooperation with stakeholders. He added that Brazil had teething problems with airport concessions but Brasilia International Airport and São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport are examples of developing better transparency and cooperation approaches.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More