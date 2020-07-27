IATA: Airlines to continue to minimise cash burn and preserve liquidity

IATA reported (24-Jul-2020) airlines implemented strict cost cutting measures and capacity adjustments in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, fixed and semi-fixed costs constitute nearly half of airline costs, so "revenues plummeted faster than the costs", resulting in a negative EBIT margin for 1Q2020. IATA stated cash preservation became one of the main targets of airlines through measures such as reducing planned capital expenditures, negotiating payment terms with suppliers and initiatives to reduce working capital requirements. Despite these measures, the free cash flow margin deteriorated much more sharply than the EBIT margin in 1Q2020. IATA stated airlines "survived through this crisis" in 1Q2020 by raising liquidity from capital markets and receiving government support. Initial financial results for 2Q2020 show that airlines continue to burn cash. Travel demand "started to improve modestly" in May-2020, but the recovery is expected to be gradual. IATA therefore expects airlines to continue to focus on minimising cash burn and preserving available liquidity. [more - original PR]