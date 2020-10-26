IATA: Airlines to continue prioritising cost reduction, 'structural changes' may be necessary

IATA stated (23-Oct-2020) the restoration of profitability or ending cash burn by airlines will depend on carriers adjusting their cost bases in line with reduced revenues. The association said damage from the pandemic and uncertainties regarding travel growth are likely to persist in the near term, so the focus of airlines will be on cutting costs to minimise cash burn. IATA added: "Structural changes in operations and cost structures are starting to look necessary". Details include:

Passenger revenues declined more than 80% year-on-year in 2Q2020;

Cargo revenues have been "a bright spot", increasing 17% in 2Q2020 despite a 21% decline in demand. However, this was not enough to offset the loss in passenger revenues;

Airlines have focused on cost savings to offset the revenue pressure but have not been able to reduce costs proportionally to match the overall reduction in revenues. Carriers were only able to reduce operating costs by 48% in 2Q2020;

Fuel costs declined in parallel to the revenue loss with fleet groundings and supportive jet fuel prices. Infrastructure costs decreased through reduced operations, but the reduction was not as large as the relative contraction in passenger volumes. [more - original PR]