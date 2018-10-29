Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Oct-2018 10:26 AM

IATA: Airlines not cutting jobs as part of cost reduction strategies

IATA reported (26-Oct-2018) airlines do not appear to be cutting jobs as part of their current cost reduction strategies. In the most recent IATA Business Confidence Survey, only 13% of respondents expect to decrease employment levels over the coming year. Notably, the majority of respondents – around 56% for both passengers and freight – also expect to increase yields over the year ahead. The weighted scores for year-ahead yields remain elevated, albeit down slightly on their recent peaks. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More