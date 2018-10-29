IATA: Airlines not cutting jobs as part of cost reduction strategies

IATA reported (26-Oct-2018) airlines do not appear to be cutting jobs as part of their current cost reduction strategies. In the most recent IATA Business Confidence Survey, only 13% of respondents expect to decrease employment levels over the coming year. Notably, the majority of respondents – around 56% for both passengers and freight – also expect to increase yields over the year ahead. The weighted scores for year-ahead yields remain elevated, albeit down slightly on their recent peaks. [more - original PR]