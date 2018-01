Brussels Airlines CEO Bernard Gustin stated (02-Jan-2018) the carrier expects to transport an additional one million passengers in 2018 as it takes over services offered by Thomas Cook Belgium. In total the carrier will add 26 new destinations to its network. Mr Gustin further confirmed plans to implement pre-clearance facilities for all US routes. He also said the airline plans to "convert the potential of India into profitability". [more - original PR]