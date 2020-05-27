IATA: Airlines have a 'tough future' ahead of them with higher debt and costs and lower traffic

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said (26-May-2020) that airlines have a "tough future" ahead of them, and containing COVID-19 and surviving the financial shock is "just the first hurdle". Mr de Juniac said that measures put in place for travel after the pandemic, will make airline operations more costly, and reduced traffic will mean that airlines' fixed costs will be spread out over fewer passengers. In addition, airlines will be saddled with repaying the "massively increased debts arising from the financial relief". After surviving the COVID-19 crisis, "recovering to financial health will be the next challenge for many airlines," said Mr de Juniac. [more - original PR]