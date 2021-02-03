3-Feb-2021 5:51 AM
IATA: Airlines financial weakness extended into 4Q2020, outlook for 2021 more positive
IATA reported (02-Feb-2021) the following highlights from its Jan-2021 Business Confidence Survey of airline CFOs and heads of cargo:
- The survey confirmed weakness in airlines' financial situation extended to 4Q2020. As the survey was conducted prior to the imposition of recent travel restrictions amidst new virus variants, most respondents were positive about industry's financial outlook over the next 12 months;
- In 4Q2020, none of the respondents declared improvement in passenger demand. In addition, cargo demand declined compared to the previous survey. However, expectations for both passenger and cargo demand remained up beat for 2021;
- Passenger yields stabilized at lower levels in 4Q2020 but are expected to improve in the next 12months;
- Cargo yields improved slightly in Jan-2021 survey and remained at elevated levels, supporting airlines' revenues;
- 78% of respondents reported a reduction in their workforce in 4Q2020 due to delayed recovery in air passenger demand. However, expectations for the future improved as only 15% of respondents expect further decrease in employment levels in the coming 12 months;
- Input costs declined or remained unchanged for more than half of r respondents in 4Q2020. For the next 12 months, 82% of surveyed airlines anticipate unit costs to decrease or remain stable. [more - original PR]