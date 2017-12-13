Loading
13-Dec-2017 7:53 AM

IATA: Airlines financial performance remains robust, yields trending sideways

IATA released (Dec-2017) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Nov-2017. Key highlights include: 

  • Industry wide profit margin remained broadly unchanged year-on-year in 3Q2017, at a "robust" 15.7% of revenues. All regions except North America posted annual increases in profitability;
  • Underlying industry wide passenger yields trended broadly sideways over the past 12 months or so. An increase in the USD, as well as weather related disruptions, influenced recent yield developments;
  • Global airline share prices increased 4.6% in Nov-2017, the biggest monthly gain since May-2017. This was driven by a strong increase for North American airlines. Airline shares outperformed the wider market over the past year;
  • Oil prices rose to a 17 month high of more than USD64 per barrel during Nov-2017, in anticipation of the recent agreement by OPEC and Russia to extend oil production cuts until the end of 2018;
  • Passenger and freight volumes posted robust year-on-year growth in Oct-2017. Seasonally adjusted (SA) upward trends in each of the series eased. Passenger load factor posted a record high for October (80.8%), while SA freight load factor is maintaining levels last seen in late 2014;
  • Despite an ongoing spread in performance at a route level, stronger global trade conditions are continuing to support premium class demand in markets to, from and within the key manufacturing region of Asia. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More