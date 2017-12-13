IATA: Airlines financial performance remains robust, yields trending sideways

IATA released (Dec-2017) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Nov-2017. Key highlights include:
- Industry wide profit margin remained broadly unchanged year-on-year in 3Q2017, at a "robust" 15.7% of revenues. All regions except North America posted annual increases in profitability;
- Underlying industry wide passenger yields trended broadly sideways over the past 12 months or so. An increase in the USD, as well as weather related disruptions, influenced recent yield developments;
- Global airline share prices increased 4.6% in Nov-2017, the biggest monthly gain since May-2017. This was driven by a strong increase for North American airlines. Airline shares outperformed the wider market over the past year;
- Oil prices rose to a 17 month high of more than USD64 per barrel during Nov-2017, in anticipation of the recent agreement by OPEC and Russia to extend oil production cuts until the end of 2018;
- Passenger and freight volumes posted robust year-on-year growth in Oct-2017. Seasonally adjusted (SA) upward trends in each of the series eased. Passenger load factor posted a record high for October (80.8%), while SA freight load factor is maintaining levels last seen in late 2014;
Despite an ongoing spread in performance at a route level, stronger global trade conditions are continuing to support premium class demand in markets to, from and within the key manufacturing region of Asia.