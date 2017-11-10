IATA: 3Q2017 financial data shows 'healthy' EBIT margins, with yields flat but fuel cost trending up

IATA released (09-Nov-2017) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Oct-2017. Key highlights include:
- Initial 3Q2017 financial data points to a healthy industry EBIT margin of 16.3%, down only slightly from 3Q2016;
- European airlines posted the widest profit margin (just above 20%), overtaking their North American counterparts;
- Asia Pacific carrier performance improved vs 3Q2016, and with a margin of 14.7% is now matching that of North American airlines;
- Latin American carrier EBIT performance is lagging, with a margin of 8.1%.
- Underlying industry-wide passenger yields are now broadly unchanged from their level a year-ago, after trending downwards between late-2014 and late-2016;
- Global airline share prices rose by 1.7% in Oct-2017, driven by gains for European and Asia Pacific airlines. Airline shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year;
- Oil prices rose through the USD60 per barrel level during Oct-2017. There are signs OPEC-led production cuts could be extended until end-2018, as well as rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran;
- Passenger and freight volumes both grew robustly in year-on-year terms in Sep-2017, although the seasonally adjusted upward trends in both series eased between 2Q2017 and 3Q2017;
- Passenger load factor remains at an elevated level by historical standards, while the seasonally adjusted freight load factor is currently at a level last seen in late-2014;
- There is a wide spread in premium-class performance at a route level, but the pick-up in global trade conditions is helping to support demand on some of the key markets to, from, and within Asia. [more - original PR]