10-Nov-2017 8:02 AM

IATA: 3Q2017 financial data shows 'healthy' EBIT margins, with yields flat but fuel cost trending up

IATA released (09-Nov-2017) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Oct-2017. Key highlights include:

  • Initial 3Q2017 financial data points to a healthy industry EBIT margin of 16.3%, down only slightly from 3Q2016;
    • European airlines posted the widest profit margin (just above 20%), overtaking their North American counterparts;
    • Asia Pacific carrier performance improved vs 3Q2016, and with a margin of 14.7% is now matching that of North American airlines;
    • Latin American carrier EBIT performance is lagging, with a margin of 8.1%.
  • Underlying industry-wide passenger yields are now broadly unchanged from their level a year-ago, after trending downwards between late-2014 and late-2016;
  • Global airline share prices rose by 1.7% in Oct-2017, driven by gains for European and Asia Pacific airlines. Airline shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year;
  • Oil prices rose through the USD60 per barrel level during Oct-2017. There are signs OPEC-led production cuts could be extended until end-2018, as well as rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran;
  • Passenger and freight volumes both grew robustly in year-on-year terms in Sep-2017, although the seasonally adjusted upward trends in both series eased between 2Q2017 and 3Q2017;
  • Passenger load factor remains at an elevated level by historical standards, while the seasonally adjusted freight load factor is currently at a level last seen in late-2014;
  • There is a wide spread in premium-class performance at a route level, but the pick-up in global trade conditions is helping to support demand on some of the key markets to, from, and within Asia. [more - original PR]

