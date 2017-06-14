14-Jun-2017 10:07 AM
IATA: 1Q2017 EBIT levels half what they were in 1Q2016
IATA released (13-Jun-2017) its May-2017 'Airlines Financial Monitor'. Key highlights include:
- Global airline share prices rose 7.8% in May-2017, to be up more than 20% over the 12 months. Share gains were observed in Nth America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, but European airline shares rose furthest, up 14.3%;
- The latest 1Q2017 airline financial results provide further evidence of the squeeze on airline profit margins, reflecting higher costs and weak yields;
- EBIT margins were 4% from 49 sampled airlines, down from 8.3% in 1Q2016. EBIT margins were down across all regions sampled;
- Industry-wide free cash flow also eased in 1Q2017, compared with the outcome in 1Q2016. Free cash flow was negative in Nth America and the Asia Pacific, but increased in Europe;
- The fall in Brent crude prices in Apr-2017 extended into May-2017 and despite some recovery, the monthly average price fell almost 4%. Jet fuel prices behaved in a similar fashion and were down 5.6% for May-2017 overall;
- The strong start to the year for passenger and freight demand growth has continued. The passenger load factor set a new record high in Apr-2017, while freight loads consolidated recent gains;
- Growth in premium passenger traffic has exceeded its economy counterpart in many key markets in the past year.
- Passenger yields remain 3%-5% lower than a year ago amidst ongoing signs that the downward trend in yields of the past three years may have bottomed. Yields are down in both the headline (USD) measure and when measured in constant exchange rate terms. [more - original PR]