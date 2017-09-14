IATA: Financial results reveal continuing 'squeeze' on profit margins

IATA released (Aug-2017) its 'Airlines Financial Monitor' report for the Jul-2017 to Aug-2017 period. Key highlights include:
- The latest airline financial results indicate the 'squeeze' on profit margins from higher costs and weak yields continued into Q2FY2017, although the pressure on margins has eased from that seen in Q1. IATA noted the sample total masks a wide spread in performance at a regional level, with Europe in particular improving strongly;
- Industry wide passenger yields in Jun-2017 were slightly higher than a year ago (0.1%), marking the fastest annual pace since late 2013. Passenger yields continued to trend higher in recent months, "albeit modestly";
- Global airline share prices fell in Aug-2017 for the second month in a row. The decline was driven by a fall in North America, partly reflecting the impact of Hurricane Harvey, but European and Asia Pacific airline shares rose 'solidly';
- The hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico caused some volatility in oil prices during Aug-2017. However, the Brent oil price ended the month in line with where it started it at USD52/bbl;
- Passenger and freight volumes both posted 'robust' year-on-year growth rates in Jul-2017. The seasonally adjusted (SA) passenger load factor remained close to an 'all time high', although the freight load factor has fallen back slightly in SA terms in recent months;
- The stronger global trade backdrop is helping to support premium passenger demand, particularly to, from and within Asia. Premium's share of industry wide revenues increased to 27% in H1FY2017, from 26.5% in 2016. [more - original PR]