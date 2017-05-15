IATA: Airline profit margins squeezed in early 2017, yields may be bottoming out

IATA noted (11-May-2017) the following key points in its Apr-2017 Airlines Financial Monitor:

Global airline share prices rose 2.5% in Apr-2017, partly reflecting expectations that the squeeze on margins will diminish. The increase was driven by European airlines, with modest increases in Asia Pacific and North America;

Initial 1Q2017 financial results highlight the extent that airline profit margins were squeezed in the opening months of the year by a combination of higher costs and weak yields;

Brent crude oil prices fell sharply in mid Apr-2017 and dropped below USD50/bbl in early May-2017 for the first time since the end of Nov-2016. Forward markets still expect oil prices to rise only gradually over the next two to three years;

Passenger yields remain well below 2016 levels, but there are ongoing signs that the long standing downward trend in the seasonally adjusted series may be bottoming out;

Passenger and freight demand growth made a strong start to 2017. Passenger load factor remains steady close to a record high level, while freight load factor recovered to levels last seen in early 2015;

Premium airfares continue to hold up better than economy fares, supporting airline finances. [more - original PR]