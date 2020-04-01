IATA: Airlines could burn through USD61bn in cash in 2Q2020, facing USD39bn in losses

IATA published (31-Mar-2020) new analysis showing airlines may burn through USD61 billion in cash reserves during 2Q2020, while posting a 2Q2020 net loss of USD39 billion.This analysis is based on the IATA's earlier Mar-2020 COVID-19 impact assessment, under a scenario in which severe travel restrictions last for three months. In this scenario, full-year demand falls by 38% year-on-year and full- year passenger revenues drop by USD252 billion. The fall in demand would be the deepest 2Q2020, with a 71% drop. The impact will be severe, driven by the following factors:

Revenues are expected to fall by 68%. This is less than the expected 71% fall in demand due to the continuation of cargo operations, albeit at reduced levels of activity;

Variable costs are expected to drop sharply (around 70% in 2Q2020) largely in line with the reduction of an expected 65% cut in 2Q2020 capacity. The price of jet fuel has also fallen sharply, although we estimate that fuel hedging will limit the benefit to a 31% decline;

Fixed and semi-fixed costs amount to nearly half an airline's cost. IATA expects semi-fixed costs (including crew costs) to be reduced by a third. Airlines are cutting what they can, while trying to preserve their workforce and businesses for the future recovery. [more - original PR]