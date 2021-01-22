22-Jan-2021 4:36 AM
IATA: Airlines continuing to burn cash as border closures and lockdowns blunt recovery
IATA, via is Airlines Financial Monitor for Nov-2020/Dec-2020, reported (21-Jan-2021) the following key airline financial and operational highlights for 3Q2020:
- Final 3Q2020 financial results (based on a sample of 83 carriers globally) shows airlines continue to suffer from very weak travel demand and are burning cash, although at a slower rate than 2Q2020. All regions posted losses, with North America suffering the largest. The net loss in the Asia Pacific declined due to domestic markets and strong cargo revenues;
- Initial 4Q2020 financial results indicate airlines continued to burn cash as the recovery in demand stalled;
- Vaccine news makes IATA estimate that airlines could become cash break even by 4Q2021, although further support from governments will be critical for survival of airlines in the interim;
- Oil and jet fuel prices went up in Jan-2021, supported by expectations of more fiscal stimulus in the US. The near term outlook for global jet fuel demand is uncertain given the reintroduction of border closures and lockdown orders blunting traffic;
- Airline share prices globally ended 2020 down by 30%, compared to a 14.1% increase in wider equity markets;
- Airlines in all regions saw passenger revenues decline around 80% in 3Q2020, Cargo revenues, in comparison, improved around 17% in the period;
- Airline operating costs were cut by around 43% in 3Q2020, although this still lags the decline in total revenues (-66%) in the quarter. [more - original PR]