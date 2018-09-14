14-Sep-2018 7:40 AM
IATA: Airline profits showed year-on-year decline during 2Q2018
IATA released (13-Sep-2018) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Jul/Aug-2018. Key points include:
- 2Q2018 data reaffirms a year-on-year decline in airline profitability. Industry-wide cash flow generation remains broadly unchanged compared to 2Q2017;
- Global airline share prices edged higher in Aug-2018, matching the wider global equity index, and consolidating the strong gain recorded in Jul-2018. This month's improvement in the airline share price index was driven solely by the North American carriers. Airline shares are still 10% lower than at the beginning of 2018;
- Oil prices eased slightly again in Aug-2018, but the upward trend remains in place. Jet fuel prices were steady, at just under USD90 per barrel;
- Passenger yields (base fare only) continue to trend lower overall, however, premium cabin yields continue to show more resilience than that of the economy cabin, helping to offset some of the impact of higher input prices;
- Passenger demand remained robust at the start of the peak northern hemisphere summer period, growing at an above-trend rate. Freight demand has slowed over the recent period, slipping below the pace of capacity growth. [more - original PR]