27-Jul-2018 11:07 AM
IATA: Airline business confidence survey suggests squeeze on margins intensified during 2Q2018
IATA outlined (26-Jul-2018) the following highlights of its Jul-2018 airline business confidence survey:
- The results of the survey suggest a squeeze on airline operating profit margins intensified during 2Q2018;
- This is consistent with increased reports of higher input costs, mainly reflecting developments in jet fuel prices. Many of IATA's respondents (54%) expect to see further increases in input costs over the year ahead;
- The majority (57%) expect their level of profitability to improve further over the coming 12 months, however, which reflects the fact that passenger and freight yields are expected to partly offset further increases in input costs;
- The positive outlook for profitability also reflects confidence about the strength of the demand outlook, particularly on the passenger side of the business; 84% of respondents expect passenger volumes to rise over the year ahead - the second highest proportion in 10 years;
- The outlook for cargo demand has softened slightly in the past two surveys, which partly reflects uncertainty caused by the recent pick up in global trade tensions. The majority (58%) of IATA's respondents expect air freight volumes to rise further over the remainder of 2018;
- 43% of respondents reported a year-on-year increase in employment levels in 2Q2018 and more than 50% expect to increase employment levels further over the next 12 months.