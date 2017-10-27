IATA: 80% of airline CFO/cargo heads forecast improving profitability

IATA released (26-Oct-2017) its Oct-2017 Airline Business Confidence Survey. Key highlights include:
- 80% of airline CFOs and heads of cargo indicated an improvement in year-on-year profitability in 3Q2017 compared with 3Q2016 – the strongest outcome in 10 years;
- 87% of respondents believe the profit outlook will be unchanged or improve over the year ahead, supported by ongoing robust demand; none of the 3Q2017 survey respondents expect to see a reduction in either passenger or freight volumes over the next 12 months;
- A higher share of respondents have seen input costs increase in 3Q2017 compared with the 2Q2017 survey, driven by gains in the world oil price. The upward trend in oil prices is broadly expected to continue to impact airline costs in the year ahead;
- Matching the rise in input costs, 65% of respondents indicated that passenger yields have risen in 3Q2017 – the highest proportion in six years, further supporting the view that passenger yields have bottomed. Almost half of respondents indicated an increase in freight yields over the same period;
The outlook for industry employment over the next 12 months remains positive, with more than 40% of respondents expecting to increase employment and a further 28% expecting to maintain current levels.