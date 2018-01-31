IATA: 75% of surveyed executives indicate improving profitability in 4Q2017

IATA released (30-Jan-2018) its Jan-2018 Airline Business Confidence Survey. Key points include:
- 75% of airline CFOs and heads of cargo indicated an improvement in year-on-year profitability in 4Q2017;
- 56% expect their profitability levels to improve further over the coming 12 months;
- This positive outlook is supported by robust demand growth in both passenger and freight. 86% of respondents expect passenger volumes to rise over the year ahead – the highest proportion in more than a decade;
- 38% of respondents reported a year-on-year increase in input costs in 4Q2017, with many singling out the impact of higher fuel prices. The upward trend in oil prices is expected to continue to impact airline costs in the year ahead;
- A result of the strength of the economic backdrop and current demand/supply balances, respondents appear confident about the outlook for both passenger and freight yields over the year ahead. Both the forward-looking weighted-averages scores are currently above the 50-mark;
- The outlook for industry employment over the next 12 months remains positive, with 37% of respondents expecting to increase employment and a similar proportion expecting to maintain current levels. [more - original PR]