IATA: Airline Business Confidence Index shows strong confidence about increasing profits

IATA released (07-Aug-2017) its Airline Business Confidence Index for Jul-2017. Key highlights of the survey, conducted in early Jul-2017, include:
- More than 75% of airline CFOs and heads of cargo indicated that profitability increased in 2Q2017 compared to 2Q2016;
- Survey results suggest that 1Q2017 "may have marked the bottom of the industry profitability cycle";
- Industry heads were markedly more confident about the outlook for profitability over the year ahead than in recent surveys, mainly reflecting expectations that the demand backdrop will remain robust;
- Survey responses were consistent with the strong opening to 2017 for both passenger and freight volumes. Given the broad-based pick-up in global economic conditions, more than 80% of respondents expect passenger volumes to rise over the next 12 months, while the majority of respondents expect air freight volumes to continue their positive growth trend over the year ahead too;
- 50% of respondents reported a decrease in operating costs in the second quarter compared to a year ago, in part reflecting efficiency gains and optimisation efforts by airlines;
- 19% of respondents still expect unit costs to rise over the year ahead, atlhough the overall outlook for unit costs was weaker than in previous surveys;
- Yield expectations were consistent with the bottoming out in passenger yields, and upward trend in freight yields. 43% of respondents reported higher passenger yields in 2Q2017 compared to a year ago – the highest proportion in nearly six years;
- Airline employment activity increased for the tenth consecutive quarter in 2Q2017. 44% of respondents reported that they expect to increase employment levels over the year ahead. [more - original PR]