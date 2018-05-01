2-May-2018 6:59 AM
IATA: Airline Business Confidence improved in 1Q2018, with positive outlook for the rest of 2018
IATA released (30-Apr-2018) its Airline Business Confidence Index for Apr-2018. Key points include:
- 67% of airline CFOs and heads of cargo indicated an improvement in year-on-year profitability in 1Q2018 compared with the same period in 2017, based on surveyed results from early Apr-2018;
- 61% reported they expect their level of profitability to improve further over the coming 12 months;
- The positive outlook is being supported by robust demand growth, particularly on the passenger side of the business. 77% of respondents expect passenger volumes to rise over the year ahead and just 4% expect a decline;
- 42% of respondents reported an increase in input costs in 1Q2018, with a similar proportion also expecting increases over the remainder of 2018. Many respondents again noted the impact of higher fuel prices as a key factor in their response;
- Both passenger and freight yields are expected to rise further over the course of the year ahead, with the upwards trend in the weighted average scores since their 2016 trough being maintained on this occasion;
- In a "very positive outcome", more than 50% of respondents expect to increase employment over the next 12 months, the highest outright positive response in more than a decade. [more - original PR]