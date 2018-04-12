Loading
13-Apr-2018 9:08 AM

IATA: Airline 4Q2017 financials show results are stable compared to 4Q2018

IATA released (12-Apr-2018) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Mar-2018. Key highlights include:

  • 4Q2017 financial data confirmed airline results stabilised in 2H2017. Industry wide EBIT profit margin was a "robust" 8.7% in 4Q2017, effectively unchanged from 4Q2016;
  • A broad-based global equity market sell-off in Mar-2018 also impacted airline shares. Airline shares declined 2%, which was less than the market generally (down 2.4%). Airline shares have risen by 22% over the past year, easily outpacing the overall equity market (up almost 13%);
  • Oil prices rose in Mar-2018, recovering some of the ground lost in Feb-2018. Although jet fuel prices were largely unchanged, both oil & jet prices are around 30% higher year-on-year;
  • As the 2018 Lunar New Year disruption in the data clears, both passenger and freight demand remains robust;
  • Industry-wide capacity is now growing broadly in line with the pace of demand growth;
  • Airline premium cabins accounted for 5.3% of total international origin-destination passenger traffic in Jan-2018 and almost 30% of revenue, highlighting the importance of the premium cabin for airline finances. [more - original PR]

