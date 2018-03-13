14-Mar-2018 7:23 AM
IATA: Airline 4Q2017 EBIT was 'robust' and broadly unchanged from late 2016
IATA released (13-Mar-2018) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Jan-2018 to Feb-2018. Key highlights include:
- 4Q2017 airline financial results indicate the industrywide EBIT profit margin was a "robust" 8.6%, which was "broadly unchanged" year-on-year;
- Airline shares rebounded to a greater extent than global equities over the second part of Feb-2018, after having fallen broadly in line with global equities during the market selloff early in the month. The global airline shares rebound was driven by gains in the Asia Pacific index;
- Industry wide passenger yields are "currently trending broadly sideways". IATA continues to forecast passenger yields to rise moderately in 2018 alongside a robust global economic backdrop and increases in key input costs;
- Oil prices fell back from recent highs in Feb-2018, alongside wider volatility in financial markets and rising levels of oil production in the US. The Brent crude oil price remains around 16% higher year-on-year;
- Temporary factors including Lunar New Year contributed to year-on-year growth in passenger volumes slowing in Jan-2018. IATA stated the "bigger picture is that both passenger and freight traffic carried momentum into 2018";
- In 2017, the premium cabin accounted for 5.3% of total international origin-destination passenger traffic, but 27.2% of revenues, up from 25.9% in 2016. Premium class demand was supported by stronger global trade activity. [more - original PR]