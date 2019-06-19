19-Jun-2019 10:16 AM
IATA: Airline 1Q2019 results show airlines net post tax profits of airlines have weakened
IATA published (18-Jun-2019) its Airlines Financial Monitor for May-2019. Key highlights include:
- Industry 1Q2019 financial results show that net post tax profits of airlines weakened in the quarter compared to 1Q2018. The outcome is mixed at the regional level. While there is an improvement in Asia Pacific and North America, Europe and Latin America posted negative bottom line results in aggregate;
- Global airline share prices fell sharply in May-2019, which indicates that forward looking equity investors expect tougher financial conditions ahead. The performance of airline index has been diverging from global equity markets since the beginning of this year due to the concerns regarding airline profitability stemming from rising risks such as Brexit and the US-China trade dispute;
- Oil and jet fuel prices declined sharply at the end of May-2019, driven by concerns over slowing global growth. The jet fuel price is hovering around USD76 per barrel (11% lower compared to a month ago);
- While global base fare passenger yields continued to decline in Mar-2019, on the positive side premium cabin yields edged up. Nevertheless, expectations of slower economic growth would create a barrier for passenger yields to improve;
- Annual growth in industry wide RPKs recovered to 4.3% in Apr-2019, up from 3.1% in Mar-2019. On the other hand, freight volumes were lower, falling by 4.7% year-on-year. [more - original PR]