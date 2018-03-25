IATA: Airfreight will continue to outperform world trade, but protectionism a significant risk

IATA stated (23-Mar-2018) it expects airfreight will continue to outperform world goods trade "over the years ahead", but more "modestly" than in 2017. IATA expects airfreight performance to be supported in part by growth in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and e-commerce. The association noted forecasters, including the IMF, expect the relationship between economic activity and global goods trade growth "to be in the region of 1.4x over the coming five years", which would be "a larger tailwind" for airfreight growth than the period 2012 to 2016 but "well below what used to be normal" before the global financial crisis. IATA's modelling suggests average FTK growth of 4.9% p/a over the five years to 2022, but the association noted: "The recent pick-up in protectionist measures and the rising prospects of a global trade war present significant downside risks to the outlook". [more - original PR]