IATA: Airfreight makes 'strongest start to a year since 2015', but peak of upturn may have passed

IATA reported (04-Apr-2018) global FTKs increased 6.8% year-on-year in Feb-2018, with demand growth in all regions. Adjusting for potential Lunar New Year distortions by combining growth for Jan-2018 and Feb-2018, demand increased 7.7%, marking "the strongest start to a year since 2015". AFTKs increased 5.6%, meaning demand outgrew capacity for the 19th consecutive month, which IATA said is "positive for airline yields and the industry's financial performance". IATA said the continued growth in demand is consistent with ongoing robust global trade flows, however there are signs that the best of the upturn has passed. Demand drivers for air cargo are moving away from 2017 levels. In recent months, the Purchasing Managers Index for manufacturing and export orders softened in a number of key exporting nations, including Germany, China and the US. Seasonally adjusted airfreight demand, which grew at a double digit annualised rate for much of 2017, is now trending at 3%. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "The positive outlook for the rest of 2018... faces some potentially strong headwinds, including escalation of protectionist measures into a full-blown trade war. Prosperity grows when borders are open to people and to trade, and we are all held back when they are not". IATA noted the following regional highlights:

Africa: Demand growth of 15.9% in Feb-2018 was the largest of any region. The increase was helped by very strong growth on trade lanes to and from Asia, driven by ongoing foreign investment into Africa. While the surge in demand on the route seems to have stabilised, volumes still increased by nearly 24% in Jan-2018;

Asia Pacific: The upward trend in seasonally adjusted volumes returned, with volumes trending upwards at an annualised rate of 6% to 7%. The region accounts for close to 37% of global airfreight, so the risks from protectionist measures are disproportionately high;

Europe: Volume growth of 5.7% in Feb-2018 was almost half the rate of Jan-2018 and the slowest of all regions. Seasonally adjusted volumes have been volatile in 2018 with the jump in demand in Jan-2018 largely reversed in month-on-month terms in Feb-2018. The strength of the euro and the risks from protectionist measures may impact the market, which benefited from strong export orders, particularly in Germany , in recent years;

, in recent years; Latin America: A pick up in demand over the last 18 months coincided with signs of economic recovery in Brazil . Seasonally adjusted international freight volumes have now returned to levels seen at the end of 2014;

. Seasonally adjusted international freight volumes have now returned to levels seen at the end of 2014; Middle East: Seasonally adjusted volumes continue to trend upwards but slowed to an annualised rate of 4% since late 2017. This largely reflects weak conditions on routes to and from Europe, where demand trended downwards at a double digit rate over the past five months;

North America: Seasonally adjusted volumes are broadly trending sideways. The weakening of the US dollar over the past year helped boost demand for air exports. US Census Bureau data shows a 10.2% increase in US air export volumes and a 6.7% increase in air imports in Jan-2018. [more - original PR]