IATA: Airfreight industry set to end 2018 'on a positive note'

IATA reported (05-Dec-2018) global FTKs increased 3.1% year-on-year in Oct-2018, up from a 29 month low of 2.5% in Sep-2018. Capacity in AFTKs increased 5.4%, marking the eighth consecutive month in which capacity outgrew demand. IATA said demand growth was supported by growing international e-commerce and an upturn in the global investment cycle. However, demand continues to be negatively impacted by the following:

A contraction in export order books in all major exporting nations in October;

Longer supplier delivery times in Asia and Europe;

Weakened consumer confidence compared to very high levels at the beginning of 2018.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "Cargo is a tough business, but we can be cautiously optimistic as we approach the end of 2018. Slow but steady growth continues despite trade tensions. The growth of e-commerce is more than making up for sluggishness in more traditional markets. And yields are strengthening in the traditionally busy fourth quarter. We must be conscious of the economic headwinds, but the industry looks set to bring the year to a close on a positive note". [more - original PR]