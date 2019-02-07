IATA: Airfreight demand loses momentum in late 2018, cautiously optimistic of 4% growth in 2019

IATA reported (06-Feb-2019) global FTKs increased 3.5% year-on-year in 2018, which was "significantly" lower than the "extraordinary" 9.7% growth in 2017. Capacity outgrew demand in 2018, with AFTKs increasing 5.4%, which exerted downward pressure on load factors but yields "proved resilient". FTKs decreased 0.5% in Dec-2018, which was the worst performance since Mar-2016. Capacity increased 3.8%, marking the 10th consecutive month in which capacity outgrew demand. IATA said international e-commerce growth was a "positive factor" in 2018, but noted a softening of the following key demand drivers:

The restocking cycle, during which businesses rapidly built up inventories to meet demand, ended in early 2018;

Global economic activity weakened;

Export order books of all major exporting nations, except the US , contracted in 2H2018;

, contracted in 2H2018; Consumer confidence weakened compared to the very high levels in early 2018.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: "Air cargo demand lost momentum towards the end of 2018 in the face of weakening global trade, sagging consumer confidence and geopolitical headwinds... We are cautiously optimistic that demand will grow in the region of 3.7% in 2019. But with the persistence of trade tensions and protectionist actions by some governments there is significant downside risk. Keeping borders open to people and to trade is critical". Mr de Juniac also commented: "To attract demand in new market segments, the air cargo industry must improve its value proposition. Enabling modern processes with digitalisation will help build a stronger foothold in e-commerce and the transport of time- and temperature-sensitive goods such as pharmaceuticals and perishables". [more - original PR]